Touhou Perfect Sakura Fantastica Arcade Game Launches on July 28

Japanese game developer exA-Arcadia announced on Tuesday that it will launch Touhou Perfect Sakura Fantasica ( Touhou Dengenkei ), the first licensed arcade game in the Touhou Project franchise , on July 28.

Team Shanghai Alice has officially licensed the game.

Japanese dōjin developer ZUN (founder and sole member of the Team Shanghai Alice dōjin game developer circle) and Mediascape released Touhou Kōryūdō: Unconnected Marketeers , the 18th main game in the Touhou Project game series, in May 2021. The game is only available in Japanese.

Team Shanghai Alice released the first game in the series, Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers , in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series.

Playism released Touhou: Double Dealing Character in May 2015 as the first official release of any game in the Touhou Project series in English-speaking territories. Playism, NIS America , and XSEED Games have released some of the fan-made games based on the franchise .



Source: Touhou Pefect Sakura Fantastica game's website via Otakomu