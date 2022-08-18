One-Punch Man Manga Goes on 1-Month Hiatus Before Returning With New Arc

Manga recently announced 3rd anime season

Manga creator Yūsuke Murata announced on his Twitter account on Thursday that his and ONE 's One-Punch Man manga will go on hiatus for a month, before returning with a new arc. The staff will announce the return date as soon as it is decided.

Viz Media is releasing the series digitally in its Weekly Shonen Jump manga anthology, and is also releasing the series in print.

Viz Media describes the story of the manga's first volume:

Every time a promising villain appears, Saitama beats the snot out of 'em with one punch! Can he finally find an opponent who can go toe-to-toe with him and give his life some meaning? Or is he doomed to a life of superpowered boredom?

Yūsuke Murata and ONE launched the One-Punch Man manga on Shueisha 's free " Tonari no Young Jump " website in 2012. The series is a remake of ONE 's original web manga of the same name. Shueisha published the manga's 26th compiled book volume on June 3. Viz Media published the manga's 23rd volume in October 2021.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation aired in Japan from October to December 2015. Viz Media and Daisuki both streamed the series outside of Japan as it aired. The anime premiered with an English dub on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in July 2016. Viz Media released the first season on home video in North America.

The second season began with a television special in April 2019, then the first episode premiered one week later. Viz Media acquired the master license to the second anime season, and streamed the show as a Hulu exclusive. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Europe, excluding French- and German-speaking Europe, and in the Middle East and North Africa.

The anime will have a third season.

The entertainment industry news website Deadline reported in June that that Sony Pictures is setting up Justin Lin to direct a live-action film adaptation of the manga.