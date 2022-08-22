Shinobi no Ittoki Anime Reveals More Cast, Promo Video, Ending Theme Song

The official website for TROYCA and DMM Pictures ' original anime series Shinobi no Ittoki (Ittoki the Ninja) revealed on Monday a promotional video and additional cast. The video reveals and previews the ending theme song "Oboetate" by hockrockb:

The new cast includes:

Yūki Takada as Shione Kо̄zuki

Tomoaki Maeno as Hayato Goshogawara

Masaya Matsukaze as Genji Kajarishi

Mugihito as Jūzen Jiraibо̄

Nanako Mori as Kominami Mitsuhashi

The anime will become a supporting member of the Japan Ninja Council, an organization that aims to spread the culture of the Ninja.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and AT-X on October 4, and on BS Asahi on October 7. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan. The Crunchyroll Expo 2022 event screened the world premiere of the first two episodes on August 5.

Shuu Watanabe ( Aldnoah.Zero , Re:CREATORS , IDOLiSH7 ) is directing the anime, and Minato Takano (live-action Kakegurui , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! , Guilty Flag) is in charge of the series scripts. Isamu Suzuki ( IDOLiSH7 , Bloom Into You ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. TOMISIRO ( Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time , Macross Delta , The Dragon Dentist ) is composing the music. Both TROYCA and DMM Pictures are credited with the original planning for the series, and TROYCA is animating.

DMM established the DMM Pictures animation label in March 2017. Anime director Ei Aoki ( Fate/Zero , Girls Bravo , Wandering Son ) and his friends founded the TROYCA studio in 2014. The studio has animated such series as IDOLiSH7 , Aldnoah.Zero , RE:CREATORS , and Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note .