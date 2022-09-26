World Trigger Anime's 2nd, 3rd Seasons Get English Dub

Toei Animation 's official YouTube channel announced on Friday that the second season and third season of the World Trigger anime will get an English dub that will be available digitally "soon." The company's YouTube channel began streaming a clip from the dub .

The third season of the anime premiered in October 2021 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The first World Trigger television anime season from Toei Animation premiered in October 2014, followed by a sequel season in October 2015. Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of the anime in February 2020.

Daisuke Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.