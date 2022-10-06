One Piece Film Red Anime's English Dub Premieres at L.A.'s Animation Is Film Fest on October 22

Screening will serve as event's Centerpiece

GKIDS , Annecy, and Variety magazine's Animation Is Film Festival announced on Thursday that this year's event will host the world premiere of the One Piece Film Red anime's English dub on October 22. The screening will serve as the event's Centerpiece.

The festival will take place at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, Los Angeles from October 21 to 23. The closing event with Guillermo del Toro 's Pinocchio film will take place on October 29.

The event will also hold the world premiere of Gold Kingdom and Water Kingdom , the anime film of Nao Iwamoto 's Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni manga, on October 21. The festival will host the theatrical world premiere of the California-based studio Tonko House 's Oni: Thunder God's Tale CGI animated series. GKIDS will screen the " Summer Ghost " anime short during the festival on October 22.

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6. The movie has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The film has also topped Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-earning film to open in Japan so far this year. The anime is both the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #11 all-time highest earning film in Japan.

Crunchyroll will release the film in the United States and Canada on November 4, and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. In addition, Crunchyroll Expo Australia hosted the subtitled premiere on September 16, and it is hosting the North American premiere in New York on Thursday (which is also the first day of New York Comic Con).

The film earned 341,583,160 yen (about US$2.36 million) from Friday to Sunday, and sold 273,000 tickets on Saturday-Sunday. The film has sold a total of 11.69 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 16,247,220,400 yen (about US$112.2 million).

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

Source: Press release