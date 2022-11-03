Space Battleship Yamato 2199 Manga Resumes After 5 Years

Most recent manga chapter debuted in 2017

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype online manga platform announced on Thursday that Michio Murakawa 's Space Battleship Yamato 2199 manga will resume serialization on December 16, after five years since the manga's last chapter was released in 2017. The manga's 9th compiled book volume will also ship in Japan on December 26.

Murakawa launched the series based on the Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 anime in Kadokawa Shoten 's Newtype Ace magazine in March 2012, about a month before the anime itself debuted in Japanese theaters. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in Japan in March 2016.

Dark Horse Comics licensed the manga and published it in English in omnibus volumes. The first omnibus volume published in August 2019, and the second volume published in March 2020.

With Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 anime, director Yutaka Izubuchi ( RahXephon ) remade the classic 1974 space opera anime Space Battleship Yamato . The series first premiered in Japan as a series of seven movies shown theatrically in Japan from 2012 to 2013, each containing four episodes' worth of runtime (except for the first movie, which only shows the first and second episodes). The anime began airing on Japanese television in April 2013. Voyager Entertainment released the series on English-subtitled DVD and Blu-ray Discs, and Funimation later released the series with an English dub .