Dragon Quest Treasures Game's Trailer Reveals, Previews Cast

The official YouTube channel for the Dragon Quest franchise began streaming a "Monster Voices Introduction" trailer for the Dragon Quest Treasures game on Friday. Both the video and the game's official website reveal and preview the game's cast:

The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 9. Square Enix streamed a gameplay overview trailer in September.

The game will center on Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age . The game will focus on the childhood of the siblings, and will center on treasure hunting activity. The game's development team mentioned that the game will still be an RPG, but "non-traditional."

The game is getting a manga adaptation titled Dragon Quest Treasures: Another Adventure Fadora no Takarajima (Fadora's Treasure Island) in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine on November 21. The manga will tell a "unique another story" different from the game. Masaki Hara is writing the manga's original story with illustrations by Yōichi Amano , and editorial supervision by Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii .

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition launched for Switch in September 2019. The game launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store in December 2020. The original game shipped in Japan for PS4 and Nintendo 3DS in July 2017.