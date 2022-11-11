News
Dragon Quest Treasures Game's Trailer Reveals, Previews Cast
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official YouTube channel for the Dragon Quest franchise began streaming a "Monster Voices Introduction" trailer for the Dragon Quest Treasures game on Friday. Both the video and the game's official website reveal and preview the game's cast:
The cast includes:
- Motoko Kumai as Erik
- Inori Minase as Mia
- Satomi Arai as Purrsula
- Yasuhiro Takato as Porcus
- Shōta Aoi as Mr Euston
- Akari Kitō as Miss Cecily, Slime, Hell Condor, Gigantes
- Junichi Suwabe as Mr Muddimer, Shadow Minister, Dracky, Eliminator, King Slime, Gigantes
- Mika Kanai as Madame Blancmange, Dracky, Shadow, Restless Armor, Eliminator
- Yūma Uchida as Margom, Orc, Restless Armor, Golem, Hades Condor, Wish Dragon
- Takuya Masumoto as Axel, Hell Condor, Shadow, Gigantes
- Megumi Hayashibara as Oozabella
- Tomokazu Sugita as Long John Silverbones, King Slime, Dracky
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Gustav, Orc, Sham Hatwitch, Killing Machine, Loss Leader
- Yōko Hikasa as Bonnie, Muddy Hand, Shadow, Killer Panther, Restless Armor
- Hiroshi Kamiya as Admiral Mogsworth, Shadow, Slime, Killer Panther
- Daisuke Ono as Shady, Sham Hatwitch, Shadow Minister, Muddy Hand, Eliminator
- Yukari Tamura as Shambles, Hell Condor, Golem, King Slime, Killing Machine
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Captain Levanter, Muddy Hand, Dracky, Restless Armor, Golem
- Manaka Iwami as Gayle, Killer Panther, Dracky, Sham Hatwitch
- Yuko Minaguchi as Princess Anemone, Sham Hatwitch, King Slime, Wish Dragon, Shadow Minister
- Kouki Uchiyama as Hell Condor, Killer Panther, Loss Leader
- Yui Ogura as Wish Dragon, Slime, Orc, Muddy Hand
- Kentarō Kumagai as Restless Armor, Golem
- Yū Kobayashi as Killing Machine, Slime, Sham Hatwitch, Gigantes
- Joel D as Gigantes
- Yūichi Nakamura as Loss Leader, Slime, Killer Panther, Killing Machine, Shadow
- Tasuku Hatanaka as Eliminator, Orc
- Daiki Hamano as Golem, Eliminator, Shadow Minister, Killing Machine
- Junko Minagawa as Shadow Minister, Wish Dragon, Orc
- Norio Wakamoto as King Slime, Slime, Muddy Hand, Loss Leader
The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 9. Square Enix streamed a gameplay overview trailer in September.
The game will center on Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. The game will focus on the childhood of the siblings, and will center on treasure hunting activity. The game's development team mentioned that the game will still be an RPG, but "non-traditional."
The game is getting a manga adaptation titled Dragon Quest Treasures: Another Adventure Fadora no Takarajima (Fadora's Treasure Island) in Shueisha's V Jump magazine on November 21. The manga will tell a "unique another story" different from the game. Masaki Hara is writing the manga's original story with illustrations by Yōichi Amano, and editorial supervision by Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii.
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition launched for Switch in September 2019. The game launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store in December 2020. The original game shipped in Japan for PS4 and Nintendo 3DS in July 2017.
Sources: Dragon Quest Treasure game's website, Dragon Quest franchise's YouTube channel via Gematsu