Takahiro Sakurai Will No Longer Appear at Jujutsu Kaisen Event at Jump Festa

Sakurai acknowledged report of 10-year extramarital affair last month

The official Twitter account for the Jump Festa '23 event announced last Friday that voice actor Takahiro Sakurai will no longer attend the event's Jujutsu Kaisen stage talk show panel. The panel is slated for December 17.

Sakurai voiced the character Suguru Getou in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

The Weekly Bunshun tabloid newspaper reported on October 26 that Sakurai had been engaged in an extramarital affair for at least 10 years with a writer for his P.S. Genki Desu. Takahiro travel radio show. Sakurai's talent management agency Intention published a statement the following day that acknowledged the article's report and apologized to the unnamed woman, Sakurai's fans, and all involved.

The Jump Festa '23 event will take place at the Makuhari Messe event hall in Chiba on December 17-18. Similar to last year, many of the main stage events will be streamed.

Sakurai's numerous voice roles include Griffith in Berserk , Giyū Tomioka in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Suzaku in Code Geass , Ayame in Fruits Basket , Rohan in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Reigen in Mob Psycho 100 , Sasori in Naruto Shippūden , Francis F. in Bungo Stray Dogs , Izumo Kusanagi in K , and Cloud in Final Fantasy VII .

He is reprising his role as Reigen in the ongoing Mob Psycho 100 III anime, and is also voicing roles in the ongoing Urusei Yatsura , Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War , Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth , and BLUELOCK anime. He also has roles in the upcoming Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre , Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, and The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent anime, as well as the Mononoke and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime films.