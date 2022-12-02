Ablaze Releases Ryo Sumiyoshi's Centaurs Manga in English

1st volume ships in July 2023

A representative for the Ablaze publisher confirmed with ANN on Friday that Ablaze will release the first volume of Ryo Sumiyoshi 's Centaurs manga on July 11, 2023 in English. The manga's description reads:

An epic fantasy adventure set in an alternate medieval Japan, where humans co-exist with the mythic half man/half horse beasts known as centaurs, or "jinba". A wild and proud samurai jinba from the mountains named Matsukaze, known as the redheaded rock tiger, is caught while protecting his son. He is traded to a feudal lord, and taken to his land. There he meets another centaur, named Kohibari, whose village was burned down as a child. He is a tame centaur, who had his arms amputated when he was captured, and has given up hope of escaping his human captors. If they can get over their differences and work together, they just might be able to return to the wilds as free centaurs.

Sumiyoshi launched the manga on East Press ' Matogrosso website in August 2016, and ended it in 2020. East Press published the manga's sixth and final volume in July 2020.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing Sumiyoshi's Our Torsos Align: Human x Monster Love ( Torso no Bokura ) manga in English. Kodansha USA Publishing also released Sumiyoshi's ASHIDAKA -The Iron Hero- ( Tekkai no Senshi ) manga in English.

Sumiyoshi was previously credited for animal design for the first two seasons of the Golden Kamuy television anime.

Sumiyoshi is the pen name of Ryō Suzuri . Suzuri's MADK manga launched in 2017, and ended on June 30. Viz Media 's SuBLime boys-love manga imprint has licensed the manga, and is releasing it in English.

Sources: Email correspondence, Amazon