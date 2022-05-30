Ryō Suzuri's MADK Manga Listed as Ending on June 30

Retailer Rakuten 's listing of the 84th issue of Printemps Publishing 's Canna magazine states that Ryō Suzuri 's MADK manga will end in the issue. The issue will ship on June 30.

Suzuri launched the manga in 2017, and Printemps Publishing released the second volume in Japan in December 2019.

Viz Media 's SuBLime boys-love manga imprint has licensed the manga, and it describes the first volume:

Makoto has long been ostracized because of his odd hobbies and a sexual kink others would see as disgusting. One day he finds a book on summoning demons and manages to summon the intimidatingly beautiful and rather chatty Archduke J. The demon offers to grant Makoto's deepest twisted desire in exchange for his life. Once Makoto has sated his demented appetites, he fulfills his end of the bargain, only to find he's been reborn as a monster…in hell!

SuBLime released the second volume in English in August 2021.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the Our Torsos Align: Human x Monster Love ( Torso no Bokura ) manga in English, which Suzuri drew under the name Ryo Sumiyoshi . Kodansha Comics also released Sumiyoshi's ASHIDAKA -The Iron Hero- ( Tekkai no Senshi ) manga in English.

Sumiyoshi was previously credited for animal design for the first two seasons of the Golden Kamuy television anime.



Source: Rakuten