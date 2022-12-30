Under Ninja TV Anime's Teaser Video Features Manga Footage

Anime confirmed to air in 2023

The official Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Kengo Hanazawa 's Under Ninja manga revealed a teaser video for the anime on Saturday. The trailer does not feature anime footage, but does confirm the anime's premiere in 2023.

Manga publisher Denpa is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

A high school loner is given the part-time job of a lifetime as a modern day ninja tasked to perform international assassinations. After World War II, Allied Command in Japan developed a new agency to help manage terrorism and violence within the Pacific region. The agency was staffed with ninja and they were initially tasked to handle domestic affairs. Eventually that program grew to its current form, managing 20,000 ninja across a range of domestic and international affairs. One of those ninja happens to be Kudo. The seventeen-year-old high school loser is now poised to be the next line of defense against a potential surge in foreign assassins invading Tokyo.

Hanazawa ( I am a Hero ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in July 2018. The manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped on August 5, and the ninth volume will ship on January 6.

Hanazawa launched the I am a Hero manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2009, and ended the series in 2017 with 22 volumes. The manga inspired two spinoff manga series. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in April 2016. Dark Horse Comics is releasing the manga in North America.