Cat Sh*t One Kickstarter Fails to Make Campaign Goal

Campaign ends with 174 backers having pledged US$17,297 of its US$73,449 goal

© 2010 小林源文 / anima・IDA

Cat Shit One

Blast Inc.'scrowdfunding campaign for a global Blu-ray 3D HD, Blu-ray Disc, and DVD release of its anime adaptation of'smanga failed to meet it funding goal of US$73,449 (or 10 million yen). The campaign ended on January 15 with 174 backers having pledged US$17,297 (approximately 2,246,447 yen) to the campaign.

The campaign launched on December 15 and had only one backer tier that offered a three-disc pack including:

A Blu-ray 3D HD disc with a new stereoscopic 3D version of the original 22-minute film that is compatible with PlayStation VR.

VR. A Blu-ray 2D disc with a 2D version of the main film as well as 75 minutes of bonuses and extras.

A DVD with a 2D version of the main film as well as 75 minutes of bonuses and extras.

The bonuses and extras would have included audio commentary by the director and staff, interviews, trailers, and the making of the English dub .

Kazuya Sasahara directed the anime at studio Anima .

IDA Entertainment previously released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The company released the English dub of the anime in the United States on YouTube in November 2010. Will Prescott and Tom Flynn were credited with the English dubbed voices of the characters Packy and Botasky, respectively. The company included the English dub on the Japanese DVD and Blu-ray Disc releases in December 2010.

ADV Manga released three volumes of the original Cat Shit One manga under the title Apocalypse Meow in North America. The manga follows three American soldiers — Botasky, Packy, and Rats — during the Vietnam War. The trio just happen to be cute animals in the Cat Shit One recon group.