Production I.G's Anime Beans Streaming App Ends Service on March 31

Service launched as Tate Anime in 2017, offered vertically-oriented anime

announced on Monday that itsanime app will end service on March 31.

Production I.G launched the Tate Anime (Vertical Anime) app in June 2017 and it ended service in May 2018. The app relaunched in June 2018 with the new Anime Beans name. The Tate Anime app offered short (about three-minute) anime that updated on weekdays, and each series had 10 episodes. The anime were presented vertically for smartphones.

The Tate Anime app previously allowed users to view videos in exchange for points, but the system on Anime Beans offers all episodes for free on a rotating basis — users can pay to see all the episodes or wait until the episode they want is available.

Anime Beans offers original anime, as well as anime from studios under the I.G Port umbrella. These titles include Attack on Titan and Welcome to the Ballroom , and they are presented in the traditional horizontal style.

