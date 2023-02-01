Netflix Streams Monster Anime

All 74 episodes stream in Japanese, French

©浦沢直樹（Studio Nuts）／小学館・VAP・NTV

is streaming the anime of'smanga.had previously added the first 30 episodes, but it is now streaming all 74 episodes. The anime is streaming in Japanese and with a French. The Englishis not streaming on the service.

Netflix describes the series:

A brilliant Japanese neurosurgeon is drawn into darkness when he tries to solve a series of murders involving a patient whose life he once saved.

Masayuki Kojima ( Master Keaton , Tibetan Dog ) directed the anime adaptation at Madhouse Studios . Tatsuhiko Urahata ( Cardfight!! Vanguard , Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere ) handled the series composition. Yūji Ikeda ( Fushigi Yugi , Master Keaton ) was in charge of art direction and Kitaro Kousaka ( Master Keaton , Whisper of the Heart ) designed the characters. Kuniaki Haishima ( Macross Zero , Neo Ranga ) composed the music.

The anime aired in 2004-2005.

The manga ran in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine between December 1994 and December 2001. Viz Media released all 18 volumes of the manga in English. The manga has since inspired two more novels titled Another Monster written and illustrated by Urasawa showing Monster from the perspective of an investigative journalist.

