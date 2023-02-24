Elden Ring Wins Game of the Year at DICE Awards

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Final Fantasy XIV also win awards

Elden Ring

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences announced the winners of the 26th annual DICE Awards 2023 on Thursday.'sgame won Game of the Year. The game also won Role-Playing Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, and Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction.

Elden Ring was also nominated for and Outstanding Achievement in Animation and Outstanding Achievement in Story, but God of War Ragnarok won both awards.

Ubisoft and Nintendo 's Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope won Family Game of the Year, and Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker game won Online Game of the Year.

God of War Ragnarok won seven awards, the most of any game.



Source: IGN (Adam Bankhurst)



