News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 8-14
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|1,119,502
|1,119,502
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,794
|5,293,478
|3
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|7,335
|2,182,171
|4
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|6,819
|426,789
|5
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|6,420
|5,028,722
|6
|PS4
|Hogwarts Legacy
|WB Games
|May 5
|6,384
|38,302
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,704
|3,135,953
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,061
|5,190,681
|9
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|4,856
|4,014,693
|10
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,746
|1,230,382
|11
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|3,667
|1,078,025
|12
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,680
|3,387,477
|13
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|2,488
|1,257,517
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|2,402
|1,148,940
|15
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,352
|7,466,886
|16
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|1,970
|1,119,256
|17
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|1,851
|2,875,908
|18
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25, 2022
|1,846
|1,027,200
|19
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price
|Sega
|November 17, 2022
|1,581
|62,439
|20
|NSw
|Dragon Quest Treasures
|Square Enix
|December 9, 2022
|1,519
|287,059
Source: Famitsu