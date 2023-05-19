News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 8-14

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: May 8-14

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 1,119,502 1,119,502
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,794 5,293,478
3 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 7,335 2,182,171
4 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 6,819 426,789
5 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 6,420 5,028,722
6 PS4 Hogwarts Legacy WB Games May 5 6,384 38,302
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,704 3,135,953
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,061 5,190,681
9 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 4,856 4,014,693
10 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,746 1,230,382
11 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 3,667 1,078,025
12 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,680 3,387,477
13 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 2,488 1,257,517
14 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 2,402 1,148,940
15 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,352 7,466,886
16 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 1,970 1,119,256
17 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 1,851 2,875,908
18 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25, 2022 1,846 1,027,200
19 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price Sega November 17, 2022 1,581 62,439
20 NSw Dragon Quest Treasures Square Enix December 9, 2022 1,519 287,059

Source: Famitsu

