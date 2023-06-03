News
Director Takayuki Hirao, Studio CLAP, More Pompo: The Cinéphile Staff Reunite for New Anime Film (Updated)
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Untitled anime film currently known under project code "Wasted Chef"
Kadokawa announced on Saturday that director Takayuki Hirao, animation studio CLAP, character designer Shingo Adachi, and composer Kenta Matsukuma are all reuniting from the Pompo: The Cinéphile anime film (pictured at right) for a new anime film that is currently untitled but known under the project code "Wasted Chef." The anime will be Hirao's first original work.
GKIDS screened the film in the U.S. in April 2022, and GKIDS and Shout! Factory released the film digitally and on home video in June 2022.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
Hirao will attend the Anime Expo event next month and will attend a screening of Pompo: The Cinéphile and participate in a Q&A session on July 1.
Pompo: The Cinéphile opened in Japan in June 2021. To commemorate its second anniversary, the film will screen at the EJ Anime Theater Shinjuku on June 4-8, with a staff talk included on June 4.
GKIDS screened the film in the U.S. in April 2022, and GKIDS and Shout! Factory released the film digitally and on home video in June 2022.
Update Kadokawa's English press release confirms the new work is a film.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history