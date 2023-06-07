Nisekoi - False Love Manga Gets New Epilogue Set 10 Years After Main Story

Epilogue to appear in manga's 16-volume bunko reprint beginning on June 16

© Naoshi Komi, Shueisha

The official Twitter account for's Comic Bunko label announced on Wednesday that'smanga will be reprinted in a newerpaerback format, containing a new bonus epilogue set 10 years after the main story.

The new bunko reprint will have 16 volumes, 14 of which will collect the main manga, and the final two collecting the manga's novelizations. Each volume will have new cover art. The first two bunko volumes will ship on June 16, with a new volume on the 18th of every month thereafter.

Komi drew the original "Nisekoi" one-shot manga in Shueisha 's Jump Next! magazine in early 2011, and turned it into a manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in November of the same year. The manga ended in August 2016. Shueisha published the manga's 25th and final original compiled book volume in October 2016. Komi published a one-shot story for the manga titled "Tokidoki" in October 2016. Viz Media 's Shonen Jump published both Nisekoi and "Tokidoki" in English.

The series inspired two television anime seasons. The anime's first season premiered in Japan in January 2014 with 20 episodes. The 12-episode second season premiered in Japan in April 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the first series, and Aniplex of America streamed the second series on the Aniplex Channel , Crunchyroll , Hulu , and Daisuki services. Aniplex of America released both seasons on home video. The manga also inspired a live-action film in December 2018.