Yūya Sasagiri Launches Angel Beats! Spinoff Manga

Tabisuru Tenshi-chan spinoff manga launched on June 15

Kadokawa 's G's Channel website launched Yūya Sasagiri's ( Clannad : 4-Panel Manga Theater , Little Busters! 4-Panel ) Angel Beats! spinoff manga titled Tabisuru Tenshi-chan (Tenshi-chan Goes on a Journey) on Thursday. Jun Maeda is credited with the original story, and Na-Ga is credited with the original character designs. The spinoff manga also serializes on Niconico Manga and Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website. G's Channel website will publish in advance new chapters every 15th and 30th of the month.

©VISUAL ARTS/Key ©VisualArt's/Key/Angel Beats! Project

The spinoff manga centers on Kanade Tachibana, also known in school as Tenshi-chan, as she travels all over the country to search for a "certain person." Along the way, she meets a cheerful and lively girl named Yuri Nakamura in Kanagawa. Tenshi-chan also encounters "people(?)" who look a lot like SSS (Shinda Sekai Sensen) members on her journey. Will she find the "certain person" she is looking for?

Yuriko Asami 's Angel Beats! -The Last Operation- manga's "first part" ended with the manga's fourth compiled book volume in March 2020. Asami launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic magazine in August 2017.

Asami's Angel Beats!: Heaven's Door manga ended in October 2016 and has 11 volumes. Seven Seas Entertainment released the first volume in North America but subsequent volumes are indefinitely delayed. The series is a prequel to the anime series, and follows the formation of the Afterlife Battlefront. The story adapts the Angel Beats!: Track Zero light novel . As with the Tabisuru Tenshi-chan spinoff manga, Maeda is credited with the original story, and Na-Ga is credited with the original character designs of both manga series.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the 2010 Angel Beats! anime series and released it on DVD and Blu-ray Disc. Funimation later added the anime to its catalog after Sentai Filmworks ' release went out of print in 2017.

The Angel Beats! 1st Beat PC game shipped in Japan in June 2015.

Source: G's Channel website (link 2)





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.