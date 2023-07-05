2024 Doraemon Film Reveals Title, Staff, March 2024 Opening

The staff for the Doraemon anime series revealed the title, staff, and visual for the 2024 Doraemon film on Thursday. The 43rd film in the franchise is titled Eiga Doraemon : Nobita no Chikyū Symphony ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony), and it will open in March 2024.

© 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ ADK 2024

The new film will have a music theme, as Doraemon and friends go on an adventure to meet new buddies, connect to people with music, and save the world from a crisis.

Kazuaki Imai ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur ) is directing the film. Teruko Utsumi , a writer for the Doraemon television anime, is penning the script for the film. The television anime's current cast members are reprising their roles for the film.

oraemon the Movie 2023: Nobita's Sky Utopia , the franchise 's 42nd anime film, opened in Japan on March 3. It ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 542,000 tickets for 663 million yen (about US$4.87 million) in its first three days.

Source: Comic Natalie