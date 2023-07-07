×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 26-July 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: June 26-July 2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Spike Chunsoft June 30 55,339 55,339
2 PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Square Enix June 22 37,763 373,790
3 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 26,089 1,723,314
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,244 5,354,788
5 NSw Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective CAPCOM June 30 8,373 8,373
6 NSw 9 R.I.P. Idea Factory June 29 8,080 8,080
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,241 3,178,847
8 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 6,925 1,114,248
9 NSw Tokyo Xanadu eX+ for Nintendo Switch Nihon Falcom June 29 5,845 5,845
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,341 5,225,169
11 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 5,329 3,410,392
12 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 5,250 4,048,685
13 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 5,010 5,063,467
14 PS5 Street Fighter 6 CAPCOM June 2 4,765 41,850
15 NSw Gotōbun no Hanayome: Goto Pazu Story MAGES. June 29 4,609 4,609
16 PS4 Street Fighter 6 CAPCOM June 2 4,298 29,682
17 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,929 2,220,071
18 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,737 1,254,444
19 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,390 7,486,592
20 NSw Everybody 1-2-Switch! Nintendo June 30 3,320 3,320

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 19-25
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives