News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 26-July 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE
|Spike Chunsoft
|June 30
|55,339
|55,339
|2
|PS5
|Final Fantasy XVI
|Square Enix
|June 22
|37,763
|373,790
|3
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|26,089
|1,723,314
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,244
|5,354,788
|5
|NSw
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|CAPCOM
|June 30
|8,373
|8,373
|6
|NSw
|9 R.I.P.
|Idea Factory
|June 29
|8,080
|8,080
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,241
|3,178,847
|8
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|6,925
|1,114,248
|9
|NSw
|Tokyo Xanadu eX+ for Nintendo Switch
|Nihon Falcom
|June 29
|5,845
|5,845
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,341
|5,225,169
|11
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|5,329
|3,410,392
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|5,250
|4,048,685
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|5,010
|5,063,467
|14
|PS5
|Street Fighter 6
|CAPCOM
|June 2
|4,765
|41,850
|15
|NSw
|Gotōbun no Hanayome: Goto Pazu Story
|MAGES.
|June 29
|4,609
|4,609
|16
|PS4
|Street Fighter 6
|CAPCOM
|June 2
|4,298
|29,682
|17
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,929
|2,220,071
|18
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,737
|1,254,444
|19
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,390
|7,486,592
|20
|NSw
|Everybody 1-2-Switch!
|Nintendo
|June 30
|3,320
|3,320
Source: Famitsu