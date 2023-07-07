Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 26-July 2

Novel series about 2 women from another world, other eccentrics launched in 2021

― Shogakukan's Gagaga Bunko imprint announced on Twitter on Thursday that writer Yomi Hirasaka and illustrator Kantoku's Henjin no Salad Bowl ( A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics ) light novel series will get a television anime adaptation. Kantoku drew a visual to commemorate the announcement and Sara's birthday on July 6. #平坂読 × ...