Unison Square Garden Performs Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective Anime's Opening Song

Band contributes 'Ikenai fool logic' theme for October anime

The official website for the anime of Akira Amano 's Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective ( Kamonohashi Ron no Kindan Suiri ) manga announced on Sunday that Unison Square Garden is performing the anime's opening theme song "Ikenai fool logic." The single will debut in Japan on September 27.

The "1st season" of the anime will premiere in October.

The main cast members are:

Yōhei Azakami as Ron Kamonohashi

as Ron Kamonohashi Junya Enoki as Totomaru "Toto" Ishiki

Shōta Ihata ( Girlish Number , The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ) is directing the anime at diomedéa . Wataru Watari , who has written both the light novel and anime scripts for Girlish Number , is overseeing the series scripts, and Masakazu Ishikawa ( Squid Girl , The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ) is adapting the character designs for animation. Yo Tsuji ( Miss Hokusai ) is composing the music at Kadokawa .

MANGA Plus is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

This unusual duo brings the hidden truth into the light! Ron Kamonohashi, a private investigator with serious issues, and Totomaru Ishiki, a pure-hearted but dim police detective, team up to solve the most baffling mysteries! A thrilling detective story for a new generation from Akira Amano , creator of " Reborn! " and "Ēldlive"!

Amano launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in October 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 11th volume on July 4.

Sources: Press release, Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective anime's website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.