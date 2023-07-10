Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window Anime Film's Trailer Reveals December 8 Premiere, Main Cast

7-year-old Liliana Ohno plays Totto-chan in adaptation of autobiographical memoir

The official website for Shin-Ei Animation 's anime film adaptation of Tetsuko Kuroyanagi 's Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window ( Madoigwa no Totto-chan ) autobiographical memoir unveiled on Tuesday a teaser visual and trailer. The video reveals that the film will star 7-year-old Liliana Ohno as Totto-chan, and it will open in Japan on December 8:

© 黒柳徹子／2023 映画「窓ぎわのトットちゃん」製作委員会

© 黒柳徹子／2023 映画「窓ぎわのトットちゃん」製作委員会

Shin-Ei Animation

) is directing the film at. and he is also penning the script alongside).) is designing the characters.

Kuroyanagi's memoir tells her story of going to school at Tomoe Gakuen, after not fitting at her original elementary school. She meets unique students and learns new things at school, even as Japan descends into war.

Kuroyanagi published the book in Japan in 1981, where it became a bestseller over the next year. It became required reading for Japanese elementary school students in the 1980s, and was also translated in English and many other languages worldwide.