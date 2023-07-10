News
Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window Anime Film's Trailer Reveals December 8 Premiere, Main Cast
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for Shin-Ei Animation's anime film adaptation of Tetsuko Kuroyanagi's Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window (Madoigwa no Totto-chan) autobiographical memoir unveiled on Tuesday a teaser visual and trailer. The video reveals that the film will star 7-year-old Liliana Ohno as Totto-chan, and it will open in Japan on December 8:
Shinnosuke Yakuwa (Eiga Doraemon: Shin Nobita no Daimakyō - Peko to 5-nin no Tankentai, Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Birth of Japan 2016, Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration) is directing the film at Shin-Ei Animation. and he is also penning the script alongside Yōsuke Suzuki (Pazudora). Shizue Kaneko (Monster Strike The Movie, Adachi and Shimamura, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord) is designing the characters.
Kuroyanagi's memoir tells her story of going to school at Tomoe Gakuen, after not fitting at her original elementary school. She meets unique students and learns new things at school, even as Japan descends into war.
Kuroyanagi published the book in Japan in 1981, where it became a bestseller over the next year. It became required reading for Japanese elementary school students in the 1980s, and was also translated in English and many other languages worldwide.
Sources: Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window anime's website, Comic Natalie