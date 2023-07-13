Touhou: New World Game's PS4, PS5 Versions Launch on September 12

Launch trailer streamed for Switch, PC versions' releases on Thursday

XSEED Games confirmed on Thursday that it will release the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of Ankake Spa's Touhou: New World game digitally in North America and Europe on September 12. The game launched digitally in Japan and in the West for Nintendo Switch and worldwide for PC via Steam on Thursday. The company streamed a launch trailer:

The game launched in Japan as Touhou Shinsekai: Longing for an alternative world .

XSEED Games describes the story:

Touhou: New World returns players to Gensokyo, a supernatural world that both humans and the spirits known as youkai call home. While far from idyllic, life for residents is relatively uneventful; that is until the mystical barrier protecting it is breached by an outsider harboring an obsession with the supernatural realm, bringing chaos to both Gensokyo and the world beyond. It's up to shrine maiden Reimu and her magician friend Marisa to uncover the true source of the chaos and restore peace to both worlds, dodging magical bullet barrages and battling a menagerie of mystical creatures along the way!

Ankake Spa previously created the Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity game in 2016.

Source: Press release