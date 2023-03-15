Touhou: New World Game Heads West for Switch, PC in Summer

Trailer streamed for game launching in Japan on July 13

XSEED Games announced on Wednesday that it will release Ankake Spa's Touhou: New World game digitally on Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe and on PC via Steam worldwide in summer. The company will also release the game digitally for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at a later date.

The Japanese trailer reveals that the game will launch in Japan as Touhou Shinsekai: Longing for an alternative world for Switch on July 13 and for PC on July 14.

XSEED Games describes the story:

Touhou: New World returns players to Gensokyo, a supernatural world that both humans and the spirits known as youkai call home. While far from idyllic, life for residents is relatively uneventful; that is until the mystical barrier protecting it is breached by an outsider harboring an obsession with the supernatural realm, bringing chaos to both Gensokyo and the world beyond. It's up to shrine maiden Reimu and her magician friend Marisa to uncover the true source of the chaos and restore peace to both worlds, dodging magical bullet barrages and battling a menagerie of mystical creatures along the way!

Ankake Spa previously created the Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity game in 2016.

Source: Press release