Ryо̄hei Kamide, Kanta Mochida Unveil New Original 3DCG Anime Urahara
posted on by Alex Mateo
Teaser trailer, visual revealed
Pony Canyon unveiled on Saturday a teaser trailer and visual for a new 3DCG anime by Ryōhei Kamide (Hyper Hardboiled Gourmet Report Shin Shikaku-ban) and Kanta Mochida titled Urahara (no relation to the 2017 television anime of the same name).
Kamide and Mochida are directing the work. Kamide is writing the original story, and Mochida is also credited for design. Both are also handling the 3DCGI along with Comomo Kanayama. Koji Obara is in charge of visual development. Koji Kasamatsu (The Wind Rises, The First Slam Dunk) is the sound designer. Megumi Onuki and Tetsuya Kinoshita (Attack on Titan) are producing the title.
Sources: Urahara anime's website, Comic Natalie