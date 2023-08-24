Korean Oldboy Film's 20th Anniversary Screenings in U.S. Earn US$878,000

Restored, remastered version of film surpasses cumulative N. American gross of US$707,000 in its original run

Deadline reported on Sunday that the 20th anniversary screenings of's 2003 South Korean live-action adaptation ofand'smanga earned US$878,212 in its first five days in the United States. The film screened in over 250 theaters and earned US$493,386 over the weekend, ranking at #12.

The new screenings, featuring a restored and remastered version of the film, have surpassed its cumulative North American gross of US$707,000 in its original run at the box office.

Caribu Marley published the manga under the pen name Garon Tsuchiya with artist Nobuaki Minegishi . The manga ran in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine from 1996 to 1998. The manga and the Korean film also inspired Spike Lee's 2013 Hollywood remake. The remake opened at #18 on Box Office Mojo's chart for the five-day Thanksgiving weekend in 2013, earning a total of US$1,282,665 in 583 theaters. The film earned US$885,382 from November 29-December 1, 2013.



