Korean Oldboy Film's 20th Anniversary Screenings in U.S. Earn US$878,000
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Restored, remastered version of film surpasses cumulative N. American gross of US$707,000 in its original run
Deadline reported on Sunday that the 20th anniversary screenings of Chan-wook Park's 2003 South Korean live-action adaptation of Garon Tsuchiya and Nobuaki Minegishi's Oldboy manga earned US$878,212 in its first five days in the United States. The film screened in over 250 theaters and earned US$493,386 over the weekend, ranking at #12.
Caribu Marley published the manga under the pen name Garon Tsuchiya with artist Nobuaki Minegishi. The manga ran in Futabasha's Manga Action magazine from 1996 to 1998. The manga and the Korean film also inspired Spike Lee's 2013 Hollywood remake. The remake opened at #18 on Box Office Mojo's chart for the five-day Thanksgiving weekend in 2013, earning a total of US$1,282,665 in 583 theaters. The film earned US$885,382 from November 29-December 1, 2013.
The new screenings, featuring a restored and remastered version of the film, have surpassed its cumulative North American gross of US$707,000 in its original run at the box office.
Sources: Deadline (Jill Goldsmith), Box Office Mojo