Chika Umino: March comes in like a lion Manga Reaches Final Stretch

Manga about young shogi player launched in 2007

© Chika Umino, Hakusensha

The 17th volume of'smanga revealed on Tuesday that the manga is heading to its final stretch. Umino commented that she will try to give her best for the final stretch, and asked readers to watch over her.

Umino's shogi romance manga launched in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in 2007. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2008.

Denpa , LLC. licensed the manga and published the first volume in English on June 6. The second volume will release on November 28. Denpa describes the manga's story:

Rei Kiriyama is a child prodigy. Rei Kiriyama is also an orphan who lives alone in an empty apartment. Rei Kiriyama is a teen working in an adult's world. Life is complicated for Rei. He's an up-and-coming shogi (Japanese chess) player on the verge of turning pro but he has no homelife or much of a life period outside his board game but thankfully with the help of some life-long friends he has an opportunity start all over again.

The manga has won the Manga Taisho, Kodansha Manga Awards' Best Shōjo Manga award, and the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prizes' Grand Prize. The manga also won the Grand Prize for the Manga Division of the 24th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2021.

The manga inspired two 22-episode anime seasons in 2016 and 2017. Aniplex of America released both seasons on home video.

The manga also inspired two live-action films. The first film premiered in March 2017 and the second film premiered in April 2017.