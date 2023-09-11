Touhou Luna Nights 2D Action Game Gets PS4, PS5 Version on January 25

Game reservations opened on Sunday

The official YouTube channel of indie game publisher Playism started streaming on Sunday the announcement trailer for the release of Touhou Project franchise 's Touhou Luna Nights 2D action-adventure game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on January 25. Team Ladybug and WSS playground are developing the game. Reservations for the game also opened on Sunday.

The game will be available in regular and deluxe package versions. The game's PS5 version will be available to play at this year's Tokyo Game Show on September 21.

The game originally debuted on PC via Steam in February 2019. The game features the Touhou Project character Sakuya Izayoi.

The game launched on the Xbox One console, on PC via the Microsoft Store , and via Xbox Game Pass in September 2020. The release featured a new boss titled "Cirno Battle." The game then launched on the Nintendo Switch in December 2020.

Steam describes the game:

Touhou Luna Nights is a Metroidvania title with a heavy emphasis on exploration and action. Developed by Team Ladybug, creators of multiple fantastic action games thus far.

Team Shanghai Alice released the first main game in the franchise , Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers , in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series.