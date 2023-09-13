Live-Action Tengu no Daidokoro Series Reveals More Cast

BS-TBS revealed more cast members for its live-action series adaptation of Ai Tanaka 's Tengu no Daidokoro (Tengu's Kitchen) manga on Wednesday.

© BS-TBS

The new cast members include: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Yōko Asaji as Shikiko, Motoi and On's grandmother

Taizō Harada as Eris, Motoi and On's father who lived in New York

as Eris, Motoi and On's father who lived in New York Makiko Watanabe as Ichino, Motoi and On's mother

as Ichino, Motoi and On's mother Hirotaro Honda as Rentarō, Motoi and On's grandfather, and the chief of all tengu descendants

Kirari Murayama as Tamao, a girl that has a crush on Motoi

Haruto Shiratori as Motoi as a 14-year-old

Yūta Ichimura as Yui as a 14-year old

Akihiro Kakuta as the voice of Mugi, the Izuna family's dog

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

© BS-TBS

© Ai Tanaka, Kodansha

The cast includes Kiita Komagine (center in image above) as Motoi Izuna, Akihisa Shiono (left) as Yui Atago, and Keitatsu Koshiyama (right) as On Izuna.

The series will premiere on BS-TBS and BS-TBS 4K on October 5. The series will have 10 episodes.

Kakeru Nagashima, Hikota Shimoda, Hirokawa Hayashida, and Hayato Kawai are directing the series, with scripts by Yukiko Sode, Yoshitatsu Yamada, Chihiro Amano , Hiromu Kumamoto , and Miharu Nara. VaVa (SUMMIT, Inc.) is composing the music.

The manga centers on two brothers, On and Motoi. Both are descendants of tengu, flying goblin-like creatures in Japanese folklore, and On has only recently learned of his heritage at 14 years of age. Together, On lives with his brother, separated from normal society, with the story following their everyday lives.

Tanaka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in September 2021. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on February 21.

Tanaka's Apple Children of Aeon ( Sennen Mannen Ringo no Ko ) manga ran in Kodansha 's ITAN magazine from 2011 to 2014. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

Tanaka's King in Limbo manga ran in ITAN from 2016 to June 2018, when the magazine ceased publication. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Comic Days app in August 2018, and ended in August 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

Source: Comic Natalie