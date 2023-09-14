Nintendo Announces F-Zero 99 Battle Royale Racing Game for Switch

Nintendo announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Thursday a new battle royale version based on the original Super Nintendo F-Zero game titled F-Zero 99 for Nintendo Switch. The company released the game on the same day as a free download for Nintendo Switch Online members only.

The game allows 99 players to race online. There are Mini Prix and Grand Prix modes on a set schedule. The game also features Team Battle, Pro Tracks, and Practice Mode. The game includes vehicle customization and a new Skyway function that allows players to race on a sky track above the regular course. The game's visuals resemble the original F-Zero for SNES.

The original F-Zero futuristic racing game debuted on Super Famicom in Japan in 1990 and on SNES in North America in 1991. The series has since received sequels such as F-Zero X for Nintendo 64, F-Zero GX for Nintendo GameCube, and F-Zero: Maximum Velocity for Game Boy Advance.

The games inspired the anime F-Zero: GP Legend ( F-Zero Falcon Densetsu ) in October 2003. 4Kids produced an English dub in September 2004 for the FoxBox programming block. The anime inspired its own set of games for Game Boy Advance, including F-Zero: GP Legend and F-Zero Climax .