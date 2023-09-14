News
Nintendo Announces F-Zero 99 Battle Royale Racing Game for Switch
posted on by Alex Mateo
Nintendo announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Thursday a new battle royale version based on the original Super Nintendo F-Zero game titled F-Zero 99 for Nintendo Switch. The company released the game on the same day as a free download for Nintendo Switch Online members only.
The game allows 99 players to race online. There are Mini Prix and Grand Prix modes on a set schedule. The game also features Team Battle, Pro Tracks, and Practice Mode. The game includes vehicle customization and a new Skyway function that allows players to race on a sky track above the regular course. The game's visuals resemble the original F-Zero for SNES.
The original F-Zero futuristic racing game debuted on Super Famicom in Japan in 1990 and on SNES in North America in 1991. The series has since received sequels such as F-Zero X for Nintendo 64, F-Zero GX for Nintendo GameCube, and F-Zero: Maximum Velocity for Game Boy Advance.
The games inspired the anime F-Zero: GP Legend (F-Zero Falcon Densetsu) in October 2003. 4Kids produced an English dub in September 2004 for the FoxBox programming block. The anime inspired its own set of games for Game Boy Advance, including F-Zero: GP Legend and F-Zero Climax.
Source: Nintendo Direct livestream