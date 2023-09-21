Cotton Fantasy Sidescrolling Shooter Gets Sequel

New sequel tentatively titled Cotton Rock 'n' Roll 2

Sucess announced during Tokyo Game Show on Thursday that Studio Saizensen is developing a sequel to its Cotton Fantasy sidescroller game tentatively titled Cotton Rock 'n' Roll 2 . Success did not reveal a release date for the game.

Success released Studio Saizensen 's original Cotton Fantasy ( Cotton Rock 'n' Roll ) game in Japanese arcades in September 2021, and was later brought to arcades in Western territories by exA-Arcadia in February 2022. The game released on Switch and PlayStation 4 in December 2021. ININ Games released the console version in the West in May 2022, and the PC version on January 6 earlier this year.

Source: Success' Twitter account