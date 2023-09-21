News
Cotton Fantasy Sidescrolling Shooter Gets Sequel
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
New sequel tentatively titled Cotton Rock 'n' Roll 2
Sucess announced during Tokyo Game Show on Thursday that Studio Saizensen is developing a sequel to its Cotton Fantasy sidescroller game tentatively titled Cotton Rock 'n' Roll 2. Success did not reveal a release date for the game.
Success released Studio Saizensen's original Cotton Fantasy (Cotton Rock 'n' Roll) game in Japanese arcades in September 2021, and was later brought to arcades in Western territories by exA-Arcadia in February 2022. The game released on Switch and PlayStation 4 in December 2021. ININ Games released the console version in the West in May 2022, and the PC version on January 6 earlier this year.
Source: Success' Twitter account