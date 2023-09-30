The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2's 2nd Half to Air in 2024

First half of second season premiered on January 7

The official Twitter account for The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday that the second cours (quarter of the year) of season 2 will debut in 2024. The account shared a teaser visual with the announcement.

The new season is airing in split cours , the first of which premiered on January 7. Episodes 7 and beyond of the anime were delayed due to the impact of the increase in COVID-19 infections on its production schedule. The anime began airing the first six episodes again starting on February 18, and again in July. Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of the anime season on February 27.

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , A Sister's All You Need ) returns as the chief director for the anime, and Masafumi Tamura ( Two Car , Wise Man's Grandchild ) returns as the director. SILVER LINK once again produces the animation. Kazuyuki Yamayoshi ( Chaos;Child ) again adapts Yoshinori Shizuma 's original character designs for animation. Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp ) is again in charge of series scripts. Ryousuke Naya serves as the sound director, and Keiji Inai returns to compose the music

The anime's first season premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime is based on Shu 's The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants ( Maō Gakuin no Futekigōsha ~Shijō Saikyō no Maō no Shiso, Tensei Shite Shison-tachi no Gakkō e Kayō ) light novel series.

Shu launched the novel series on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in April 2017.

The series inspired a manga adaptation, which was cancelled in 2021 due to the artist's health complications.