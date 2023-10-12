Earth Defense Force 6 Game Heads West Next Spring

Game to launch on PS5, PC via, withStore later

Earth Defense Force 6

announced on Thursday that it will release D3Publisher's game in North America and Europe in spring 2024 on5, and PC via, with anStore release shortly afterward.

Clouded Leopard Entertainment is also releasing the game in English in Asia in 2024.

The game launched in Japan in August 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game had been delayed and was previously slated for the end of 2021.

The game's story takes place three years after the Earth Defense Force 5 game.

D3Publisher released the Earth Defense Force 5 game digitally on PS4 in the West in December 2018. The game launched in Japan in December 2017. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2019. PQube released a physical version of the Earth Defense Force 5 game for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in September 2020.

D3Publisher is also developing Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 , a sequel to the Earth Defense Force: World Brothers spinoff game, for PS5, PS4, and Switch.

