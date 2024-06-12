Sengoku Youko Anime Reveals 2nd Part's Additional Cast, July 17 Debut

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the television anime of Satoshi Mizukami 's Sengoku Youko manga announced on Wednesday the July 17 premiere of the anime's second cours (quarter of a year). The next part will begin the "Sen Ma Konton-hen" (Thousand Demons Chaos Arc). The anime's staff also revealed three more cast members, and the character videos for the upcoming arc's main characters:

Hiroki Nanami as Sen'ya

Maaya Uchida as Tsukiko

Aki Toyosaki as Nau

The newly announced cast members are:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Mudo, Sen'ya's rival

as Mudo, Sen'ya's rival Wataru Hatano as Ashikaga Yoshiteru, a key figure in this arc

as Ashikaga Yoshiteru, a key figure in this arc Shizuka Itō as Hanatora, a land deity

The anime's second cour will premiere on the TOKYO MX channel on July 17 at 24:00 JST (effectively, July 18 at 12 midnight JST), then on ABC TV and Nagoya TV at a later time that evening. The anime will then run on BS Asahi on July 19. The second and third cours of the anime will air consecutively without a break.

Image via Sengoku Youko anime's website © 水上悟志/マッグガーデン・戦国妖狐アニメ化事業部

The first cours ' 13th and final episode aired on April 3.

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , ABC TV, and Nagoya TV channels on January 10. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs. The anime had its world premiere screening at Anime NYC on November 17.

The anime will have two arcs — the "Yo Naoshi Kyōdai-hen" (World Reform Siblings Arc) and "Sen Ma Konton-hen" (Thousand Demons Chaos Arc) — and will run for three cours (quarters of a year) for a "complete" adaptation.

The anime stars:

Masahiro Aizawa ( Hakyū Hōshin Engi ) is directing the anime at WHITE FOX . Jukki Hanada ( Steins;Gate ) writing and overseeing the series scripts, Yousuke Okuda ( In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki ) is designing the characters, and Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden ) is in charge of music.

Tokyopop licensed the manga and it describes the manga's story:

The world is divided into two factions: humans and monsters called katawara. Despite being a katawara, Tama loves humans and vows to protect them from evil, even if it means fighting her own kind. Her brother Jinka, however, hates humans, despite mostly being one. The siblings are joined by a cowardly swordsman named Shinsuke, who wants to learn how to become strong.

Mizukami ( Planet With , Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer ) launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2007 and moved it online to the magazine's website after the magazine ceased its publication in 2014. Mag Garden published the manga's 17th and final compiled book volume in 2016.