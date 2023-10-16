'Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman' French Animated Film Based on Haruki Murakami Stories Opens in Japan in Early Summer 2024

Film opened in France on March 22, Hong Kong on July 13

Saules aveugles, femme endormie

Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman

Oricon News reported on Monday that), a French-animated film based on Japanese author Haruki Murakami's short stories, will screen in Japanese theaters in early summer of 2024.

The film is based on six short stories from three of Murakami's short story collections: Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman ; The Elephant Vanishes ; and After The Quake .

The film opened in France on March 22, and in Hong Kong on July 13.

The film screened at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June 2022, and won a Jury Distinction award in the Feature Films category.

The film also screened at the 1st Niigata International Animation Film Festival, which was held earlier this year from March 17 to 22. The film won the festival's first Grand Prix award.

Source: Oricon News