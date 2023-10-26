Gangoose's Keisuke Hiya Launches New Manga on October 27

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch manga website announced on Tuesday that Keisuke Hiya will launch a new manga titled Mitsu o Ou ( Drug Hunter or literally, Chasing Honey) on Friday.

© Keisuke Hiya, Shinchosha

The manga depicts the activities of a crazy drug enforcement officer. Hiya is writing the manga under the supervision of Harumi Seto, a 40-year veteran and former head of Japan's Narcotics Control Department, and author of the book Matori: Kōrōshō Mayaku Torishimari-kan (Matori: Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare Drug Enforcement Officer).

Reporter and writer Daisuke Suzuki (no relation to the OniAi writer) and Hiya launched the Gangoose manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in 2013 and ended it in January 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in April 2017. The manga's live-action film adaptation premiered in Japan in November 2018.