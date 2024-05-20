Janus Oni no Ichizoku Manga Enters 'Climax'

Series launched in April 2021

Image via Amazon Japan © Hayate Kuku, Houbunsha

The May 31 issue of Houbunsha 's Weekly Manga Times magazine announced on May 17 that Hayate Kuku 's Janus Oni no Ichizoku manga will enter its "climax" in the June 28 issue.

The manga centers on Kiichi Samonji, a descendant of the warrior monk Kiichi Hōgen. Kiichi Samonji is also a loyal retainer of the historical daimyo Imagawa Yoshimoto, the legendary "number one Daimyō in the Tōkaidō." In the fateful battle between Imagawa and rival Oda Nobunaga in the Battle of Okehazama that would result in Imagawa's death, Imagawa gives Kiichi one final order.

The series entered a hiatus in September 2022, but resumed serialization in March 2023.

Kuku launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Weekly Manga Times in April 2021. Houbunsha published the manga's second compiled book volume in October 2022.

The SuBLime boys-love imprint published Kuku's Sword and Mist ( Tsurugi to Kiri ) manga in English. Digital Manga Publishing also published Kuku's Your Love Sickness ( Ayashi no Kimi no Koiwazurai ) manga.

