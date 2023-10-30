Screen/Voice Actor Junya Ikeda Arrested for Alleged Fraud

The talent agency BāRU announced the cancellation of screen and's contract on Monday, after being informed that the actor has been arrested for participating in special fraud. The agency added that the staff has not been able to directly talk to Ikeda regarding the incident, as he is currently prohibited from meeting with other people.

Ikeda's anime roles include Jō Kido in the Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna and the six Digimon Adventure tri. movies. He also voiced Mitsuru Tenma in Ensemble Stars! and Ataru Suruga in the Majestic Prince series and Majestic Prince: Genetic Awakening anime film.

His recent roles include Millions Knives in Trigun Stampede and Oz in the third episode of The Kingdoms of Ruin anime. On screen, he played Gokai Silver in the Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger series and Zen the Flame Sword Knight in the Garo franchise .

