Dragon Ball Daima Anime Series Reveals Staff

The January issue of Shueisha 's monthly V Jump magazine announced the main staff for the Dragon Ball Daima anime series on Tuesday. It also confirmed that Masako Nozawa is returning to voice Son Goku.

Yoshitaka Yashima (animation director on Dragon Ball Super , Digimon franchise) and Aya Komaki ( One Piece series director, episode director on Marie & Gali ) are serving as series directors, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru ( Dragon Ball Z , Digimon franchise) is adapting Akira Toriyama 's character designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara ( Digimon Adventure tri. films, 2022 Urusei Yatsura , Cells at Work! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Franchise creator Akira Toriyama is credited for the new anime's story and character designs.

In the series, Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and other characters throughout the series become younger than usual. However, this is different from a similar plotline in the Dragon Ball GT anime, in which Goku reverts back into a kid after the end of the original series. Although the title "Daima" does not mean anything, the kanji could be interpreted as "Evil" in English.

The anime is slated for release in fall 2024.

The new entry in the franchise was announced at New York Comic Con on October 12, with Toriyama "deeply involved beyond his usual capacity" in this anime. More information will be announced during the next Dragon Ball games battle hour on January 27-28.

Thetelevision anime series (pictured right) premiered in July 2015 and aired for 131 episodes until March 2018.andstreamed the series as it aired, andreleased the series on home video.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in Japan in June 2022, and that August in the United States. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened the film in theaters worldwide. The screenings include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub , with the film shown in 13 dubbed languages and 29 subtitled languages.

