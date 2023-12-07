Final Fantasy XVI Game's Trailer Reveals 2 New DLC

"Echoes of the Fallen" DLC debuts on Friday, "The Rising Tide" debuts next spring

Square Enix unveiled a new trailer for the new DLC installments "Echoes of the Fallen" and "The Rising Tide" for its Final Fantasy XVI game during The Game Awards on Thursday. "Echoes of the Fallen" will debut on Friday, while "The Rising Tide" will debut next spring.

English trailer:



Japanese trailer:



The game launched on June 22 for PlayStation 5 as a PlayStation console exclusive until December 31.

Square Enix describes the game:

An epic dark fantasy world where the fate of the land is decided by the mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title “First Shield of Rosaria” and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the dominant of the Phoenix. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake.

Square Enix 's Creative Business Unit III division developed the game. Naoki Yoshida ( Final Fantasy XIV ) produced the game, and Hiroshi Takai ( Final Fantasy XIV ) directed the game. Kenshi Yonezu performs the game's theme song "Tsuki Wo Miteita – Moongazing."

The game is getting a stage musical from the famous all-female Takarazuka Revue. The musical will run at Takarazuka Grand Theater from May 17 to June 23, 2024, and at Tokyo Takarazuka Theatre from July 13 to August 25, 2024. Toa Serika and Sakura Haruno will star.