Metaphor: ReFantazio Game's Trailer Reveals Fall 2024 Release, PS4/PS5 Release
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
New trailer highlights Royal Tournament story
Atlus unveiled a new trailer for its first full-scale fantasy role-playing game Metaphor: ReFantazio during The Game Awards on Thursday. The trailer reveals the game's fall 2024 release date, as well as the addition of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 releases to the previously announced Xbox Series X|S and Steam platforms.
Studio Zero is developing the game. Katsura Hashino (Persona 5) is directing the game. The game also features other Persona 5 staff members such as character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro.
Atlus describes the game:
Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends.
Sources: Atlus West's YouTube channel, Atlus' Japanese YouTube channel