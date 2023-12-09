Osamu Yamamoto Launches 'Remu a Stray Cat' Manga

Series teases 'fight against evil'

This year's 24th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine revealed on Tuesday that Osamu Yamamoto will launch a new manga titled Remu a Stray Cat in next year's first issue on December 20. The magazine teases the manga with the tagline, "This is the unbelievable story of a fight against evil."

Image via Big Comic Original © Shogakukan

Yamamoto launched his Chichi o Yaku (Burning Father) manga in May 2022.

He ended his Akagari: The Red Rat in Hollywood (Hunting Reds: The Red Rat in Hollywood) manga in April 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume in June 2021. Yamamoto launched the manga in Big Comic Original in May 2017.

Yamamoto's Donguri no Ie manga ran from 1993 to 1997, and Yamamoto was also the chief director and writer of a 1997 anime film adaptation of the manga.