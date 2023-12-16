News
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Anime Casts Aoi Yūki as Prohelia Zutazutsky
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The official website for the television anime of Kotei Kobayashi's The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess (Hikikomari Kyūketsuki no Monmon) light novel series announced on Saturday that Aoi Yūki is joining the cast as Prohelia Zutazutsky. The character appears in the 10th episode of the anime.
Previously announced cast members include:
- Tomori Kusunoki as Terakomari Gandesblood
- Sayumi Suzushiro as Villhaze
- Yōko Hikasa as Karen Helvetius
- Fairouz Ai as Nelia Cunningham
- Miyuri Shimabukuro as Karla Amatsu
- Manaka Iwami as Sakuna Memoir
- Sora Amamiya as Millicent Bluenight
- Reina Ueda as Melca Tiano
- Saku Mizuno as Tio Flat
- Rina Hidaka as Gertrude
- Hina Kino as Koharu Minenaga
- Natsuki Hanae as Chaostel Conte
- Masaaki Mizunaka as Belius Innu Cerberus
- Tasuku Hatanaka as Melakonsi
- Yūsuke Kobayashi as Johan Helders
- Jun Fukushima as Arman Gandesblood
- Riho Sugiyama as Flöte Mascarail
Tatsuma Minamikawa (Wave, Listen to Me!, Fire Force) is directing the series at project No.9. Keiichirō Ōchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets, The Demon Girl Next Door) is overseeing the series scripts. Tomoyuki Shimoya (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma) is designing the characters. Gō Shiina (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) is composing the music.
The unit fripSide performs the anime's opening theme song "Red Liberation," and the group MIMiNARI performs the ending theme song "Nemurenai feat. Kusunoki Tomori."
Yen Press licensed the novels, and it describes the story:
Shut-in vampire Terakomari, or Komari for short, awakens from her slumber to find she's been promoted to a commander of the army! The thing is, though, her new squad has a reputation for being violently insubordinate. And although Komari was born to a prestigious vampire family, her hatred of blood has made her the picture of mediocrity-scrawny, uncoordinated, and inept at magic. With the odds stacked against her, will the help of her trusty maid be enough for this recluse to blunder her way to success?
SB Creative Corp. began publishing the novels with illustrations by Riichu in January 2020. Riichu launched a manga adaptation in Square Enix's Big Gangan magazine in December 2021.
Sources: The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess anime's website, Anime! Anime!
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.