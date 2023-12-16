The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Anime Casts Aoi Yūki as Prohelia Zutazutsky

Character appears in 10th episode of anime

The official website for the television anime of Kotei Kobayashi 's The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess ( Hikikomari Kyūketsuki no Monmon ) light novel series announced on Saturday that Aoi Yūki is joining the cast as Prohelia Zutazutsky. The character appears in the 10th episode of the anime.

©Kotei Kobayashi - SB Creative Corp. / Shut-In Vampire Princess Committee

Previously announced cast members include:

The anime premiered on October 7 onand BS-is streaming the anime for the fall 2023 season.

Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Wave, Listen to Me! , Fire Force ) is directing the series at project No.9 . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door ) is overseeing the series scripts. Tomoyuki Shimoya ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is designing the characters. Gō Shiina ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ) is composing the music.

The unit fripSide performs the anime's opening theme song "Red Liberation," and the group MIMiNARI performs the ending theme song "Nemurenai feat. Kusunoki Tomori."

Yen Press licensed the novels, and it describes the story:

Shut-in vampire Terakomari, or Komari for short, awakens from her slumber to find she's been promoted to a commander of the army! The thing is, though, her new squad has a reputation for being violently insubordinate. And although Komari was born to a prestigious vampire family, her hatred of blood has made her the picture of mediocrity-scrawny, uncoordinated, and inept at magic. With the odds stacked against her, will the help of her trusty maid be enough for this recluse to blunder her way to success?

SB Creative Corp. began publishing the novels with illustrations by Riichu in January 2020. Riichu launched a manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine in December 2021.

