Key Reveals 3 New Kinetic Novels for 2024

Titles include 2nd Prima Doll novel, upgraded Loopers release

Key unveiled three new kinetic novels on Twitter on Wednesday through Friday coming out in 2024 titled Kousaitoshi: Augment Protocol (Rainbow City, Augment Protocol), Loopers Plus , and Prima Doll: Mumei Senrei (Prima Doll: Anonymous Liturgy).

Image via Key's Twitter ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

The story for Kousaitoshi: Augment Protocol takes place in a future where people have augmented their eyes to see an augmented reality (AR). An AR network called "Adonis" monitors the "0-zero ward," making it the safest city to live in. Shion Kurauki works as a first-class investigator for the network when he gets involved with a conspiracy regarding "The case of the Swamp man" and is transferred to the OCTA Otaku branch. There he somehow reunites with his first love, Moka Momoka, who died when he was a child. She has become an electronic ghost, existing only in AR.



Image via Key's Twitter ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

Loopers Plus is an upgraded version of the May 2021 game with bonus stories, illustrations, music, and more. It also features a new story.

Visuals Arts and Key previous described the story of Loopers :

Let's set out to find a real treasure. Tyler is a high school student who is obsessed with geocaching, a GPS-based treasure hunting game. One day during summer vacation, Tyler and his friends get drawn into a mysterious incident while out treasure-hunting. The real and imagined become interconnected. Thoughts are thrown into chaos. Tomorrow becomes today. Swallowed up by a time vortex, they are trapped in a never-ending time loop, repeating "today" again and again. Then they meet other "loopers." Simon, the leader, and the mysterious girl Mia. If they join forces, will they be able to break out from this eternal prison...?

The game was ported to the Nintendo Switch in June 2022.



Image via Key's Twitter ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

Prima Doll: Mumei Senrei is the second volume in the four-part Prima Doll kinetic novel series. The story for the second volume reveals the battlefield is now ruled by mechanical dolls following Ouka's outburst. A nameless soldier sneaks into an uninhabited city where he encounters a mechanical support doll.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX and MBS in July 2022. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it exclusively on HIDIVE worldwide excluding Asia as it aired in Japan.

The franchise has two different manga adaptations. The first is Prima Doll New Order , launched under Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic manga label on the ComicWalker and Nico Nico Seiga websites. Yuriko Asami , who previously drew the Angel Beats!: Heaven's Door and Angel Beats! -The Last Operation for Visual Arts/Key 's Angel Beats! project, draws the manga.

The second manga, Prima Doll ~Yōkoso Kuronekotei e~ , runs on the Comic Bushiroad web manga site. Daiko Toda draws the manga.

Visual Arts/Key announced the project in October 2020. The project also includes figures by Kotobukiya , a short story serialization, and web novels.



Key recently announced Anemoi , a new romantic adventure game, on November 15

Na-Ga ( Angel Beats! , Little Busters! , Charlotte ), Fumuyun, Yūnon Nagayama ( Angel Beats! ), and Ao Kimishima are credited for the original illustrations.

KAI ( Clannad , Rewrite , Harmonia ), who is directing the game, is also writing the scenario along with Yū Niijima ( Koi x Shin Ai Kanojo , Majo Koi Nikki ), Hasama ( Tokyo Babel , Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi. ), and Shun Sayuki. Shinji Orito ( Angel Beats! Harmonia ) is producing the music, and Tōya Okano ( Kaginado ) is the producer.