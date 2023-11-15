News
Key Reveals New Romantic Adventure Game anemoi in Teaser Video
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
A website opened on Wednesday to reveal anemoi, a new romantic adventure game from Visual Arts' Key brand. The website also posted the game's teaser movie.
The teaser offers the tagline, "The promise is in the wind …"
Na-Ga (Angel Beats!, Little Busters!, Charlotte), Fumuyun, Yūnon Nagayama (Angel Beats!), and Ao Kimishima are credited for the original illustrations.
KAI (Clannad, Rewrite, Harmonia), who is directing the game, is also writing the scenario along with Yū Niijima (Koi x Shin Ai Kanojo, Majo Koi Nikki), Hasama (Tokyo Babel, Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi.), and Shun Sayuki. Shinji Orito (Angel Beats! Harmonia) is producing the music, and Tōya Okano (Kaginado) is the producer.
KAI and Okano will appear in a streamed program on Friday at 7:00 p.m. JST (5:00 a.m. EST) to introduce the new anemoi game and its story.
Key brand's popular franchises include Kanon, Air, Clannad, Little Busters!, and Rewrite.
Kanon debuted in 1999, while Air debuted in 2000, and Clannad in 2004. Kanon had two television anime adaptations: the first by Toei Animation in 2002, and the second by Kyoto Animation in 2006. Kyoto Animation adapted Air into a television anime in 2005 as one of its first full productions as a studio, and Toei Animation also adapted it into an anime film in the same year. Kyoto Animation also animated the 2007 television anime of Clannad.
Little Busters! debuted in 2007, with J.C. Staff's anime adaptation premiering in 2012. Rewrite debuted in 2011, with the television anime by 8-Bit premiering in 2016.
A crossover anime series titled Kaginado featuring these popular titles premiered in 2021.
Sources: anemoi game's website, Key's X/Twitter account via Otakomu