Key Reveals New Romantic Adventure Game anemoi in Teaser Video

Key holds livestream on Friday to introduce new game

A website opened on Wednesday to reveal anemoi , a new romantic adventure game from Visual Arts ' Key brand. The website also posted the game's teaser movie.

The teaser offers the tagline, "The promise is in the wind …"

Na-Ga ( Angel Beats! , Little Busters! , Charlotte ), Fumuyun, Yūnon Nagayama ( Angel Beats! ), and Ao Kimishima are credited for the original illustrations.

KAI ( Clannad , Rewrite , Harmonia ), who is directing the game, is also writing the scenario along with Yū Niijima ( Koi x Shin Ai Kanojo , Majo Koi Nikki ), Hasama ( Tokyo Babel , Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi. ), and Shun Sayuki. Shinji Orito ( Angel Beats! Harmonia ) is producing the music, and Tōya Okano ( Kaginado ) is the producer.

KAI and Okano will appear in a streamed program on Friday at 7:00 p.m. JST (5:00 a.m. EST) to introduce the new anemoi game and its story.

Key brand's popular franchises include Kanon , Air , Clannad , Little Busters! , and Rewrite .

Kanon debuted in 1999, while Air debuted in 2000, and Clannad in 2004. Kanon had two television anime adaptations: the first by Toei Animation in 2002, and the second by Kyoto Animation in 2006. Kyoto Animation adapted Air into a television anime in 2005 as one of its first full productions as a studio, and Toei Animation also adapted it into an anime film in the same year. Kyoto Animation also animated the 2007 television anime of Clannad .

Little Busters! debuted in 2007, with J.C. Staff 's anime adaptation premiering in 2012. Rewrite debuted in 2011, with the television anime by 8-Bit premiering in 2016.

A crossover anime series titled Kaginado featuring these popular titles premiered in 2021.

Sources: anemoi game's website, Key's X/Twitter account via Otakomu