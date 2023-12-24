'The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You' Anime Gets Second Season

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa 's The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ( Kimi no koto ga Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo ) manga revealed on Sunday the anime will be getting a second season in a new teaser. Character designer Akane Yano drew an illustration to celebrate the news.

Image via 100 Girlfriends' anime Twitter © 中村力斗・野澤ゆき子/集英社・君のことが大大大大大好きな製作委員会

©中村力斗・野澤ゆき子／集英社・君のことが大大大大大好きな製作委員会

Aijo Rentaro tried and tried again, but after asking a hundred girls out on a date, he was rejected every single time. In desperation, he prays for guidance...only to be told by a god that his rejections were due to some cosmic error! Now the god is going to set things right by making sure that Aijo gets one hundred dates. Except, as things often do with gods, the dates come with a catch: one hundred girls are destined to be Aijo's soulmate, and unless he returns their feelings each and every time, they'll die in horrible accidents! Sure enough, girls start confessing their love to Aijo left and right. But how is he supposed to choose?! He doesn't want to kill anyone! When he looks at each potential soulmate, it feels like a bolt of lightning. Can someone really love a hundred other people? This hilarious romantic comedy takes the harem concept to a wild extreme!

Hikaru Sato ( Dropkick on My Devil! ) is directing the series at Bibury Animation Studio . Takashi Aoshima ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Akane Yano ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ) is designing the characters. Shuhei Mutsuki , Shunsuke Takizawa , and eba are composing the music at Lantis .

The anime's main female cast members Kaede Hondo , Miyu Tomita , Maria Naganawa , Asami Seto , and Ayaka Asai perform the anime's opening theme song "Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na Kimi e♡" (To You Who I Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love." Nako Misaki performs the ending theme song "Sweet Sign."

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX and other stations on October 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles as it airs in Japan, and it added an English dub on October 28.

Nakamura and Nozawa launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in December 2019 and it is ongoing.

