Live-Action One Piece Series Earns Nomination by Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild

Amanda Ross-McDonald, Vera Alimanova, Odette Rebok, Ermine Kirstein-Venter nominated for 11th annual MUAHS awards

©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild revealed on Tuesday that Netflix 's live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga has been nominated for Best Hair Styling in the Children and Teen Television Programming category for the 11th annual MUAHS Awards. Amanda Ross-McDonald, Vera Alimanova, Odette Rebok, and Ermine Kirstein-Venter are credited for the nomination.

In 2018, the live-action Ghost in the Shell film was nominated for the Best Contemporary Make-Up award. Make-up artists Deborah La Mia Denaver and Jane O'Kane were credited for the nomination.

The live-action series debuted exclusively on Netflix on August 31. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported. The series will have a second season.

The series ranked #1 on Netflix 's global English-language television rankings for three straight weeks on the service.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the live-action series. Matt Owens ( Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) was the show's writer. Steven Maeda and Becky Clements were executive producers.

Original creator Oda, who also served as an executive producer, stated in May that the series would not launch until he was "satisfied." He added that "each and every entity involved is working in sync."

Adelstein stated in a video message shown at Jump Festa in 2017 that the live-action Hollywood television series adaptation of the manga would start with the East Blue arc and "broaden from there." Adelstein also stated that the series promised to create "a true One Piece " after he discussed the project with Oda personally.

The annual MUAHS Awards celebrate make-up and hair styling achievements across motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and live theater.

Source: Deadline (Patrick Hipes)