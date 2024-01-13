Vinland Saga Manga Gets 2 Stage Plays in April

Both stage plays to run concurrently; to center on Thorfinn, Canute

Kodansha announced on Saturday that Makoto Yukimura 's Vinland Saga manga is inspiring two stage plays titled Butai " Vinland Saga " ~Umi no Hate no Hate-hen~ (Vinland Saga the Stage: At the End of the End of the Ocean), and Butai " Vinland Saga " ~Eiyū Fukkatsu-hen~ (Revival of the Hero).

Image via Butai Vinland Saga's website © 舞台『ヴィンランド・サガ』2024製作委員会

The plays will run concurrently in Tokyo at the Kokumin Kyōsai coop Hall / Space Zero from April 19-29. Butai " Vinland Saga " ~Umi no Hate no Hate-hen~ will center on Thorfinn, and Butai " Vinland Saga " ~Eiyū Fukkatsu-hen~ will center on Canute. Each play will run for eight performances.

Daisuke Nishida is writing the scripts and directing the plays.

The stage plays will star:

Shōhei Hashimoto as Thorfinn

as Thorfinn Ryō Kitamura as Canute

as Canute Seijiro Nakamura as Thors

Takeshi Hayashino as Thorkell

Ryoko Isogai as Bjorn

Yojiro Murata as Floki

Saaya Yamasaki (only appearing in the Thorfinn-centric play) as Ylva

Hiroto Sakuma as Ragnar

Kohei Hayashida as Willibald

Yasuhisa Katō as Asgeir

as Asgeir Takurō Sawada as Atli

as Atli Tatsuhiro Honma as Ear

Yuki Kakikawa as Halfdan

Takashi Hagino as Askeladd

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and the company describes the story:

Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings' greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd's band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale.

Yukimura launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2005, but Kodansha moved the series to Afternoon later that year. Yukimura started drawing the fourth and final arc of the manga in November 2019. The series has over 7 million copies in circulation.

The manga's first television anime adaptation premiered in July 2019 and aired for 24 episodes. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime both in Japan and overseas. Netflix and HIDIVE began streaming the season in July 2022.

The second season of the anime premiered in January 2023. The anime is streaming in Japan on Netflix and other services. Netflix is also streaming the anime worldwide except in China, and Crunchyroll is streaming the season worldwide except in Asia. Crunchyroll is also streaming the season with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French dubs, and is also streaming an English dub.