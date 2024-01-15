Days With My Stepsister Anime Reveals Main Character Visuals, July Debut

Kadokawa revealed the main character visuals and the July premiere of the television anime of writer Ghost Mikawa and illustrator Hiten 's Gimai Seikatsu ( Days With My Stepsister ) novels on Monday.

Kōhei Amasaki as Yuta Asamura

© 三河ごーすと・Hiten/KADOKAWA/義妹生活製作委員会

Yuki Nakashima as Saki Ayase

Other previously announced cast are:

Minori Suzuki as Shiori Yomiuri

as Shiori Yomiuri Daiki Hamano as Tomokazu Maru

as Tomokazu Maru Ayu Suzuki as Maaya Narasaka

is directing the anime at) is in charge of the series scripts, and) is designing the characters.

The novels center on Yuta Asamura, whose parent gets remarried when he is in high school and he gains a new beautiful younger stepsister, Saki Ayase. Saki is also the #1 student in her grade. Both of them have some knowledge on male-female relationships through their parents, and in order to not cause discord in the family they agree to be not too confrontational but not too compromising either, with a moderate amount of distance between them. Saki is starved for familial love but repeatedly tries to be alone, and Yuta is bewildered at how to be a proper older brother. They gradually learn to become comfortable with each other.

Kadokawa published the first novel in January 2021, and the 10th novel volume will ship on January 25. Mikawa previously wrote the My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! light novel series.

Yumika Kanade is drawing a manga adaptation. The manga's third volume shipped on September 26.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.